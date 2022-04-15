Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

