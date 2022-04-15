Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

