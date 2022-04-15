Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 270.0% in March

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

