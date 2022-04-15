Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

