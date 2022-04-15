Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $660.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.03), with a volume of 4481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £150.23 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 929.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 889.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.