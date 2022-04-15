Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $660.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.03), with a volume of 4481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a market cap of £150.23 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 929.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 889.50.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.
