ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 63911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

