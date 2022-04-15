Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Archrock worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.64 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

