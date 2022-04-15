Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 5%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 560,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 441,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)
Read More
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.