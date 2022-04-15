Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

