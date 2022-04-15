Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. Argan has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

