Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. Argan has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $54.99.
Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.