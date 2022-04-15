Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.55. Approximately 180,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 239,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.44 million and a PE ratio of -33.27.

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

