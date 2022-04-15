Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,002 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

