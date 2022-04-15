Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,449 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

