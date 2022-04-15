Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,514 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,126 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

