Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 644 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

