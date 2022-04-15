Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

