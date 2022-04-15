Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

