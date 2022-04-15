Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 208 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

