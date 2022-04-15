Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 208 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

