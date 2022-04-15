Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,005 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 358,663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

