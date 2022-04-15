Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $436.75 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $439.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

