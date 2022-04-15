Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 9,614 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPHE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.