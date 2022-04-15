Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 30,395 Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

