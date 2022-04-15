Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $328,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

BMAY stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

