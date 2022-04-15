Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $408,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

