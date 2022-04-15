Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $668,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 405,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

