Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $420.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

