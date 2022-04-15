Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $792,000 Stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ACG Wealth increased its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 274,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,587 shares during the period.

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

