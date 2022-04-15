Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $799,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.59 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

