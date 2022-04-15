Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $884,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

