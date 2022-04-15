Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $923,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

