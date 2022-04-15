Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

