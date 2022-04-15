Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $788,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly alerts:

NYSEARCA:XDSQ opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.