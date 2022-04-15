Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 204 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

