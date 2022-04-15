Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,277 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.