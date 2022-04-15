Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 332 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $420.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.