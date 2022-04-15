Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

NJAN stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

