Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $301.16 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

