Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 17,185 Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ACG Wealth grew its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 217,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECOW stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

