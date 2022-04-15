Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 279 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

