Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,222 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG opened at $62.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.