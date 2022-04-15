Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

