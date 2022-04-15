Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $109.94 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.