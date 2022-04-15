Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.