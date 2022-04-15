Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.49. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

