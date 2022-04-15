Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Shares Down 0.4%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. 33,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 10,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

