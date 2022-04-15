Aryacoin (AYA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,712.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $418,907.35 and $6,712.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002571 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.