Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the March 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,563.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

