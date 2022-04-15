Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.66. 230,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

