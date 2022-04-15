Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 0.3%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 59,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

